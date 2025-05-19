New Analyst Forecast: $BMO Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMO. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $BMO.
$BMO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
$BMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $BMO stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 4,709,126 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $449,768,624
- FIL LTD added 3,018,115 shares (+139.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $288,260,163
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 2,975,582 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,197,836
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,899,061 shares (+213.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,889,316
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 2,046,295 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,441,635
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,902,148 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,674,155
- NORGES BANK added 1,828,582 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,463,883
