New Analyst Forecast: $BMO Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMO. An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 50.0 for BMO.
$BMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $BMO stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 5,231,841 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,750,169
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 5,117,079 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,612,516
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 2,716,154 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,602,745
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 2,624,111 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,669,972
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,180,554 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,622,765
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 2,044,862 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,453,857
- NORGES BANK added 1,828,582 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,463,883
