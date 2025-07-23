New Analyst Forecast: $BMI Given $264.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMI. Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a price target of 264.0 for BMI.
$BMI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $239.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Mason from Baird set a target price of $219.0 on 07/23/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $264.0 on 07/23/2025
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $233.0 on 07/21/2025
- Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $245.0 on 02/03/2025
$BMI Insider Trading Activity
$BMI insiders have traded $BMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH BOCKHORST (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,824 shares for an estimated $3,950,549.
- WILLIAM R A BERGUM (VP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,906 shares for an estimated $820,976.
- KIMBERLY K STOLL (VP-Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,767 shares for an estimated $370,905.
- KAREN M. BAUER (VP-IR, Strategy & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $311,088.
- FRED J BEGALE (VP-Engineering) sold 936 shares for an estimated $196,316
$BMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $BMI stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 344,010 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,447,902
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 275,320 shares (+257.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,379,630
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 192,598 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,641,769
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 166,241 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $40,720,732
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 146,019 shares (+216.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,780,114
- KBC GROUP NV removed 143,078 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,220,589
- STATE STREET CORP removed 142,744 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,157,046
