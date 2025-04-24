New Analyst Forecast: $BMI Given $240.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMI. Kristina Ruggeri from Argus Research set a price target of 240.0 for BMI.

$BMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $218.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristina Ruggeri from Argus Research set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $196.0 on 04/16/2025

$BMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

$BMI Insider Trading Activity

$BMI insiders have traded $BMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH BOCKHORST (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,824 shares for an estimated $3,950,549 .

. WILLIAM R A BERGUM (VP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,906 shares for an estimated $820,976 .

. KIMBERLY K STOLL (VP-Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,767 shares for an estimated $370,905 .

. KAREN M. BAUER (VP-IR, Strategy & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $311,088 .

. FRED J BEGALE (VP-Engineering) sold 936 shares for an estimated $196,316

$BMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $BMI stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

