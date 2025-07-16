New Analyst Forecast: $BMEA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMEA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BMEA.

$BMEA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMEA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

$BMEA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMEA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BMEA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $9.0 on 07/16/2025

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 06/24/2025

Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 06/03/2025

Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 05/06/2025

Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $3.0 on 04/02/2025

$BMEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $BMEA stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

