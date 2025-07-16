New Analyst Forecast: $BMEA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMEA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BMEA.
$BMEA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMEA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
$BMEA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMEA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BMEA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $9.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 06/24/2025
- Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 06/03/2025
- Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 05/06/2025
- Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $3.0 on 04/02/2025
$BMEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $BMEA stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP removed 1,451,990 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,092,738
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 474,862 shares (+398.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,011,456
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 257,418 shares (+1058.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,300
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 229,763 shares (+670.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $489,395
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 197,528 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,734
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 181,147 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,843
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 148,591 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,498
