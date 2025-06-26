New Analyst Forecast: $BMBL Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMBL. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BMBL.
$BMBL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMBL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BMBL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BMBL forecast page.
$BMBL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMBL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025
$BMBL Insider Trading Activity
$BMBL insiders have traded $BMBL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SISSIE L. HSIAO sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,259
- ANN MATHER sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,242
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BMBL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $BMBL stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 5,074,920 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,025,152
- FMR LLC removed 2,899,685 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,584,632
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,350,941 shares (-72.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,203,083
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,692,873 shares (+122.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,347,068
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,564,894 shares (+767.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,791,639
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,166,896 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,064,328
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,118,973 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,856,342
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.