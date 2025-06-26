New Analyst Forecast: $BMBL Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMBL. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BMBL.

$BMBL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMBL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

$BMBL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMBL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

$BMBL Insider Trading Activity

$BMBL insiders have traded $BMBL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SISSIE L. HSIAO sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,259

ANN MATHER sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,242

$BMBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $BMBL stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

