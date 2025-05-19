New Analyst Forecast: $BMBL Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMBL. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BMBL.
$BMBL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $BMBL stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 5,074,920 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,025,152
- FMR LLC removed 2,899,685 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,584,632
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,350,941 shares (-72.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,203,083
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,692,873 shares (+122.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,347,068
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,564,894 shares (+767.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,791,639
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,166,896 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,064,328
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,118,973 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,856,342
