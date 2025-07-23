New Analyst Forecast: $BMBL Given $7.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMBL. Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a price target of 7.5 for BMBL.
$BMBL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMBL recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BMBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $7.5 on 07/23/2025
- Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $5.5 on 07/02/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $7.0 on 06/27/2025
- Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $7.0 on 06/27/2025
- Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 06/26/2025
- Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $5.0 on 06/03/2025
- Alexandra Steiger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 05/08/2025
$BMBL Insider Trading Activity
$BMBL insiders have traded $BMBL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SISSIE L. HSIAO sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,259
- ANN MATHER sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,242
$BMBL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BMBL stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 5,074,920 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,025,152
- FMR LLC removed 2,899,685 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,584,632
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,350,941 shares (-72.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,203,083
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,692,873 shares (+122.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,347,068
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,564,894 shares (+767.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,791,639
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,166,896 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,064,328
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,118,973 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,856,342
