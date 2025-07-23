New Analyst Forecast: $BMBL Given $7.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMBL. Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a price target of 7.5 for BMBL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BMBL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BMBL forecast page.

$BMBL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMBL recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BMBL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $7.5 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $5.5 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $7.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $7.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $5.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Alexandra Steiger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 05/08/2025

$BMBL Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BMBL Data Alerts

$BMBL insiders have traded $BMBL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SISSIE L. HSIAO sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,259

ANN MATHER sold 10,770 shares for an estimated $57,242

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BMBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BMBL stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.