New Analyst Forecast: $BLTE Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLTE. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BLTE.
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLTE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
$BLTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $BLTE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 167,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,596,383
- UBS GROUP AG added 12,079 shares (+9436.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $762,184
- MORGAN STANLEY added 9,956 shares (+1503.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $628,223
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,280 shares (+130.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $522,468
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,326 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,170
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 5,409 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $253,573
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,891 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,622
