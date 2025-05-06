New Analyst Forecast: $BLKB Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLKB. Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 65.0 for BLKB.

$BLKB Insider Trading Activity

$BLKB insiders have traded $BLKB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLKB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P GIANONI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,785 shares for an estimated $4,905,618 .

. KEVIN P. GREGOIRE (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,319 shares for an estimated $1,060,317 .

. ANTHONY W BOOR (CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $848,536 .

. SARAH E NASH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,700 shares for an estimated $393,886 .

. JON W OLSON (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $253,487

RUPAL S HOLLENBECK sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $147,096

KEVIN MCDEARIS (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,916 shares for an estimated $121,474

$BLKB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $BLKB stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

