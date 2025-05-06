New Analyst Forecast: $BLKB Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLKB. Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 65.0 for BLKB.
$BLKB Insider Trading Activity
$BLKB insiders have traded $BLKB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLKB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P GIANONI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,785 shares for an estimated $4,905,618.
- KEVIN P. GREGOIRE (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,319 shares for an estimated $1,060,317.
- ANTHONY W BOOR (CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $848,536.
- SARAH E NASH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,700 shares for an estimated $393,886.
- JON W OLSON (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $253,487
- RUPAL S HOLLENBECK sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $147,096
- KEVIN MCDEARIS (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,916 shares for an estimated $121,474
$BLKB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $BLKB stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 562,072 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,548,362
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 305,832 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,607,101
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 236,714 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,497,898
- NORGES BANK removed 177,936 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,153,029
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 177,252 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,998,486
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 173,538 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,827,928
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 143,139 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,580,834
