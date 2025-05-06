New Analyst Forecast: $BLDR Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLDR. David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 130.0 for BLDR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLDR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLDR forecast page.
$BLDR Insider Trading Activity
$BLDR insiders have traded $BLDR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID E RUSH sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $2,534,760
- CLEVELAND A CHRISTOPHE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,784,100
- PETE BECKMANN (EVP & CFO) sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $515,050
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BLDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 392 institutional investors add shares of $BLDR stock to their portfolio, and 464 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,776,052 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,540,221,112
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,201,366 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,711,242
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 937,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,965,859
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 915,660 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,875,283
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 899,841 shares (+174.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,614,274
- FMR LLC added 740,214 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,798,787
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 645,128 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,208,145
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.