New Analyst Forecast: $BLDR Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLDR. David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 130.0 for BLDR.

$BLDR Insider Trading Activity

$BLDR insiders have traded $BLDR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E RUSH sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $2,534,760

CLEVELAND A CHRISTOPHE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,784,100

PETE BECKMANN (EVP & CFO) sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $515,050

$BLDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 392 institutional investors add shares of $BLDR stock to their portfolio, and 464 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

