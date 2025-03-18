New Analyst Forecast: $BLDP Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLDP. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 2.0 for BLDP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLDP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLDP forecast page.

$BLDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLDP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BLDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $1.25 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1.0 on 03/13/2025

$BLDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $BLDP stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.