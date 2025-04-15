New Analyst Forecast: $BLDP Given $1.3 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLDP. Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a price target of 1.3 for BLDP.
$BLDP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLDP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BLDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.275.
Here are some recent targets:
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.3 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $1.25 on 03/14/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1.0 on 03/13/2025
$BLDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $BLDP stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,071,245 shares (+596.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,098,266
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,585,486 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,631,906
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,550,929 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,574,542
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,510,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,507,881
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,177,718 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,955,011
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,154,357 shares (+39.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,916,232
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,047,393 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,738,672
