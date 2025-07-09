New Analyst Forecast: $BLD Given $398.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLD. Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a price target of 398.0 for BLD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLD forecast page.

$BLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $375.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $398.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Rafe Jadrosich from B of A Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $360.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $395.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $320.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $356.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $375.0 on 03/03/2025

$BLD Insider Trading Activity

$BLD insiders have traded $BLD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN P RAIA (Pres, Sp Ops & Exec Adv) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $540,483

NANCY M TAYLOR sold 125 shares for an estimated $35,721

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $BLD stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.