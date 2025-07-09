New Analyst Forecast: $BLD Given $398.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLD. Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a price target of 398.0 for BLD.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLD forecast page.
$BLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $375.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $398.0 on 07/09/2025
- Rafe Jadrosich from B of A Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $360.0 on 05/08/2025
- Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $395.0 on 05/08/2025
- Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $320.0 on 05/08/2025
- Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $356.0 on 04/01/2025
- Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $375.0 on 03/03/2025
$BLD Insider Trading Activity
$BLD insiders have traded $BLD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN P RAIA (Pres, Sp Ops & Exec Adv) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $540,483
- NANCY M TAYLOR sold 125 shares for an estimated $35,721
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $BLD stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 382,862 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,753,766
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 247,924 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,604,423
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 209,708 shares (-84.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,950,454
- FMR LLC added 205,180 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,569,641
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 182,928 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,783,893
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 176,913 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,949,619
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 171,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,327,285
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.