New Analyst Forecast: $BLCO Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLCO. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 18.0 for BLCO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLCO forecast page.
$BLCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLCO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 12/02/2024
- Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $23.0 on 10/31/2024
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 10/15/2024
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $25.0 on 10/15/2024
$BLCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BLCO stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,623,240 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,315,714
- APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 1,377,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,872,051
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 796,400 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,382,983
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 781,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,121,113
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 557,760 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,073,145
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 513,428 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,272,509
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 491,916 shares (+125.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,884,002
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.