New Analyst Forecast: $BLCO Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLCO. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 18.0 for BLCO.

$BLCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLCO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $23.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $25.0 on 10/15/2024

$BLCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BLCO stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

