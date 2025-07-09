New Analyst Forecast: $BLCO Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLCO. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 15.0 for BLCO.
$BLCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLCO recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $15.0 on 07/09/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $16.0 on 07/08/2025
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 06/09/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025
- Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $15.0 on 05/02/2025
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025
- Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 04/04/2025
$BLCO Insider Trading Activity
$BLCO insiders have traded $BLCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRENT L SAUNDERS (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $248,072
- ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. VON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $19,924
$BLCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BLCO stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 3,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,750,000
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. removed 1,200,000 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,400,000
- KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,136,321 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,476,654
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,109,087 shares (+341.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,081,761
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP removed 931,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,499,500
- COMPASS ROSE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 820,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,890,000
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 516,072 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,483,044
