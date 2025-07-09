New Analyst Forecast: $BLCO Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BLCO. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 15.0 for BLCO.

$BLCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLCO recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $15.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $16.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $15.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 04/04/2025

$BLCO Insider Trading Activity

$BLCO insiders have traded $BLCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRENT L SAUNDERS (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $248,072

ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. VON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $19,924

$BLCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BLCO stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

