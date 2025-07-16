New Analyst Forecast: $BL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BL. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BL.

$BL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/17/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BL forecast page.

$BL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $67.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Matthew Vanvliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $58.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Adam Hotchkiss from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $43.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 William Jellison from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 04/14/2025

$BL Insider Trading Activity

$BL insiders have traded $BL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK WOODHAMS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,944 shares for an estimated $552,831 .

. MICHELLE D STALICK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,195 shares for an estimated $65,820.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $BL stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.