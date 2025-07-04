New Analyst Forecast: $BKR Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKR. Neil Mehta from Baker Hughes set a price target of 41.0 for BKR.

$BKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025

$BKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA C BORRAS (Chief Growth & Experience Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135,170 shares for an estimated $5,583,360 .

. NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,709,600

JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,141 shares for an estimated $693,679 .

. REBECCA L CHARLTON (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $232,440

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 520 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

