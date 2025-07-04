Stocks
BKR

New Analyst Forecast: $BKR Given $41.0 Price Target

July 04, 2025 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKR. Neil Mehta from Baker Hughes set a price target of 41.0 for BKR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BKR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKR forecast page.

$BKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025

$BKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARIA C BORRAS (Chief Growth & Experience Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135,170 shares for an estimated $5,583,360.
  • NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,709,600
  • JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,141 shares for an estimated $693,679.
  • REBECCA L CHARLTON (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $232,440

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 520 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 16,510,623 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $725,641,880
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,981,627 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $658,442,506
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 4,712,097 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,096,663
  • FMR LLC added 4,212,391 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,134,584
  • AMUNDI removed 4,209,093 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,989,637
  • HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,096,795 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,054,140
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,713,301 shares (+2585.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,199,578

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.