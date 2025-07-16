New Analyst Forecast: $BKNG Given $5700.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKNG. Ross Sandler from Barclays set a price target of 5700.0 for BKNG.
$BKNG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5700.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $5700.0 on 07/16/2025
- Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $5630.0 on 07/14/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5411.0 on 07/07/2025
- Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $5820.0 on 06/09/2025
- Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $6000.0 on 06/04/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4440.0 on 04/30/2025
- Michael Bellisario from Baird set a target price of $5700.0 on 04/30/2025
$BKNG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 0 sales.
$BKNG Insider Trading Activity
$BKNG insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN D FOGEL (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 1,013 shares for an estimated $5,425,697.
- PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 300 shares for an estimated $1,542,724
$BKNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 806 institutional investors add shares of $BKNG stock to their portfolio, and 804 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,362,753 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $13,678,544,177
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 864,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,982,084,010
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 402,391 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,853,779,121
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 273,469 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,259,847,070
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 157,624 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $726,159,581
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 155,790 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $717,710,508
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 123,013 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $566,709,819
