New Analyst Forecast: $BKNG Given $5557.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKNG. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 5557.0 for BKNG.

$BKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKNG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5375.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $5557.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $4330.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $5500.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Greg Miller from Truist Financial set a target price of $4700.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $5250.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $5500.0 on 11/01/2024

$BKNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKNG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/05, 03/04 and 0 sales.

$BKNG Insider Trading Activity

$BKNG insiders have traded $BKNG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULO PISANO (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 170 shares for an estimated $878,169

$BKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 759 institutional investors add shares of $BKNG stock to their portfolio, and 779 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

