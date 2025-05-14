New Analyst Forecast: $BKE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKE. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BKE.
$BKE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BKE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.
$BKE Insider Trading Activity
$BKE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 191,526 shares for an estimated $8,753,648.
- KARI G SMITH (EVP Stores) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,045,846
- KAREN B RHOADS sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $490,497
- JOHN P PEETZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,243
$BKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $BKE stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 827,445 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,707,692
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 264,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,462,871
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 247,019 shares (+515.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,551,035
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 183,257 shares (+180.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,311,288
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 137,972 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,010,357
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 126,331 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,841,003
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 112,286 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,302,799
