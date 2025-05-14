New Analyst Forecast: $BKE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKE. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BKE.

$BKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$BKE Insider Trading Activity

$BKE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 191,526 shares for an estimated $8,753,648 .

. KARI G SMITH (EVP Stores) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,045,846

KAREN B RHOADS sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $490,497

JOHN P PEETZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,243

$BKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $BKE stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

