New Analyst Forecast: $BKE Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKE. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 41.0 for BKE.

$BKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $41.0 on 03/18/2025

$BKE Insider Trading Activity

$BKE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 240,553 shares for an estimated $11,077,196 .

. KARI G SMITH (EVP Stores) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,045,846

KAREN B RHOADS sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $490,497

JOHN P PEETZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,243

$BKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $BKE stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

