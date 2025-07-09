New Analyst Forecast: $BKD Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKD. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BKD.
$BKD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025
$BKD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025
- Steve Valiquette from Barclays set a target price of $7.5 on 04/16/2025
- Tao Qiu from Macquarie set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025
$BKD Insider Trading Activity
$BKD insiders have traded $BKD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEE S WIELANSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $126,656.
$BKD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $BKD stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 7,685,000 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,108,100
- FLAT FOOTED LLC added 6,499,645 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,687,777
- ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD added 6,124,238 shares (+81.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,337,729
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,049,820 shares (+182.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,351,873
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,916,111 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,514,854
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,289,511 shares (+137.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,592,338
- WATERFRONT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 2,863,604 shares (+1413.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,926,161
