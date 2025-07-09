New Analyst Forecast: $BKD Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKD. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BKD.

$BKD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

$BKD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Steve Valiquette from Barclays set a target price of $7.5 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Tao Qiu from Macquarie set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025

$BKD Insider Trading Activity

$BKD insiders have traded $BKD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEE S WIELANSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $126,656.

$BKD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $BKD stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

