New Analyst Forecast: $BJRI Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BJRI. Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a price target of 33.0 for BJRI.

$BJRI Insider Trading Activity

$BJRI insiders have traded $BJRI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND sold 35,500 shares for an estimated $1,180,477

BRIAN S KRAKOWER (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $82,342

$BJRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $BJRI stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

