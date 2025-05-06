New Analyst Forecast: $BJRI Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BJRI. Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a price target of 33.0 for BJRI.
$BJRI Insider Trading Activity
$BJRI insiders have traded $BJRI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND sold 35,500 shares for an estimated $1,180,477
- BRIAN S KRAKOWER (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $82,342
$BJRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $BJRI stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 288,368 shares (+2009.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,131,809
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 252,410 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,868,425
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 217,583 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,644,778
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 203,110 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,136,269
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 200,000 shares (+133.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,027,000
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 161,495 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,674,126
- INVESCO LTD. added 155,109 shares (+147.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,449,754
