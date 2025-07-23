New Analyst Forecast: $BJ Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BJ. Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a price target of 43.0 for BJ.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BJ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BJ forecast page.

$BJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BJ recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $122.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $43.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Bill Kirk from Roth Capital set a target price of $106.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Peter Benedict from Baird set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $127.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $125.0 on 05/23/2025

$BJ Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BJ Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $BJ stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 04/09, 04/04, 04/01, 03/17, 03/14 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/04, 04/01, 03/17, 03/14 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BJ Insider Trading Activity

$BJ insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 334,100 shares for an estimated $38,076,015 .

. PAUL CICHOCKI (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,825 shares for an estimated $4,673,941 .

. WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,192 shares for an estimated $3,877,702 .

. ROBERT ALLAN STEELE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,628 shares for an estimated $2,372,301 .

. MONICA SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 10,963 shares for an estimated $1,267,870

SCOTT SCHMADEKE (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 4,531 shares for an estimated $533,706

JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $251,454

STEVEN L ORTEGA purchased 1,740 shares for an estimated $199,404

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $BJ stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.