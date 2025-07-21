New Analyst Forecast: $BITF Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BITF. Stephen Glagola from Jones Trading set a price target of 2.0 for BITF.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BITF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BITF forecast page.

$BITF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BITF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BITF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Glagola from Jones Trading set a target price of $2.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.5 on 03/27/2025

$BITF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BITF stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.