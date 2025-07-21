New Analyst Forecast: $BITF Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BITF. Stephen Glagola from Jones Trading set a price target of 2.0 for BITF.
$BITF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BITF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BITF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Glagola from Jones Trading set a target price of $2.0 on 07/21/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.5 on 03/27/2025
$BITF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BITF stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,927,750 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,095,852
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 3,010,239 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,372,670
- CONTINENTAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO added 2,695,233 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,124,382
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO removed 1,801,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,420,257
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,769,444 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,394,675
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC removed 1,500,000 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,182,300
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 1,473,974 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,161,786
