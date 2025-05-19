New Analyst Forecast: $BIRK Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIRK. Jay Sole from UBS set a price target of 76.0 for BIRK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIRK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIRK forecast page.

$BIRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BIRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $76.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $72.0 on 12/19/2024

$BIRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $BIRK stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.