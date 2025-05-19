New Analyst Forecast: $BIRK Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIRK. Jay Sole from UBS set a price target of 76.0 for BIRK.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIRK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIRK forecast page.
$BIRK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BIRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $76.0 on 05/16/2025
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 12/19/2024
- Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $72.0 on 12/19/2024
$BIRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $BIRK stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,635,454 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,985,565
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 1,572,685 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,107,607
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,490,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,333,281
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,042,891 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,816,552
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 900,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,994,000
- NORGES BANK removed 852,943 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,327,750
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 839,523 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,492,129
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.