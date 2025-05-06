New Analyst Forecast: $BIO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIO. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BIO.
$BIO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
$BIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $BIO stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,043,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,070,344
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 580,281 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,628,111
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 374,269 shares (+705.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,951,109
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 247,794 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,402,806
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 204,723 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,253,552
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 181,829 shares (+48.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,732,644
- VERITAS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP removed 109,652 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,021,778
