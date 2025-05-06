New Analyst Forecast: $BIO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIO. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BIO.

$BIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$BIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $BIO stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

