New Analyst Forecast: $BILL Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BILL. Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a price target of 50.0 for BILL.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BILL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BILL forecast page.
$BILL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BILL recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $BILL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025
- Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $75.0 on 06/26/2025
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 06/11/2025
- Andrew Schmitt from Citigroup set a target price of $67.0 on 05/22/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $75.0 on 05/13/2025
- Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 05/12/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025
$BILL Insider Trading Activity
$BILL insiders have traded $BILL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERMAINE COTA (SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,656 shares for an estimated $466,905.
- RAJESH A. AJI (CLO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,261 shares for an estimated $192,190.
- ALISON WAGONFELD sold 979 shares for an estimated $97,900
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BILL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $BILL stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEWLANDS MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS LLC removed 2,620,062 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,234,645
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,355,409 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,089,719
- ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP removed 2,281,746 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,709,323
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,524,226 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,946,731
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,433,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,783,315
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,309,337 shares (+110.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,085,474
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,165,398 shares (+133.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,480,114
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.