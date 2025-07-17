New Analyst Forecast: $BILL Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BILL. Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a price target of 50.0 for BILL.

$BILL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BILL recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $BILL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $75.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Andrew Schmitt from Citigroup set a target price of $67.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $75.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025

$BILL Insider Trading Activity

$BILL insiders have traded $BILL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERMAINE COTA (SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,656 shares for an estimated $466,905 .

. RAJESH A. AJI (CLO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,261 shares for an estimated $192,190 .

. ALISON WAGONFELD sold 979 shares for an estimated $97,900

$BILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $BILL stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

