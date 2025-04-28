New Analyst Forecast: $BIIB Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIIB. HSBC gave a rating of 'Hold' for $BIIB.
$BIIB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIIB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIIB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIIB forecast page.
$BIIB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIIB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BIIB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $265.0 on 02/13/2025
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 02/12/2025
- Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 02/12/2025
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $160.0 on 02/12/2025
- Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $180.0 on 12/09/2024
- Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $300.0 on 11/15/2024
- Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $255.0 on 10/31/2024
$BIIB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BIIB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$BIIB Insider Trading Activity
$BIIB insiders have traded $BIIB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 8,760 shares for an estimated $1,314,141
- PRIYA SINGHAL (Head of Development) sold 110 shares for an estimated $17,293
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BIIB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of $BIIB stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,006,155 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $459,701,222
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,648,024 shares (+13574.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,935,830
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,184,456 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,127,011
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,174,960 shares (+270.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,674,883
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,156,500 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,851,980
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,006,463 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,908,321
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 967,523 shares (+977.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,953,617
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
