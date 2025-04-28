New Analyst Forecast: $BIIB Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIIB. HSBC gave a rating of 'Hold' for $BIIB.

$BIIB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIIB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$BIIB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIIB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BIIB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $265.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $160.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $180.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $300.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $255.0 on 10/31/2024

$BIIB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BIIB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$BIIB Insider Trading Activity

$BIIB insiders have traded $BIIB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 8,760 shares for an estimated $1,314,141

PRIYA SINGHAL (Head of Development) sold 110 shares for an estimated $17,293

$BIIB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of $BIIB stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

