New Analyst Forecast: $BIDU Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIDU. Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a price target of 140.0 for BIDU.
$BIDU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIDU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BIDU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 07/17/2025
- Thomas Chong from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 05/22/2025
- Fawne Jiang from Benchmark set a target price of $120.0 on 05/22/2025
- James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $105.0 on 02/19/2025
$BIDU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $BIDU stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 4,964,350 shares (+1377.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $456,869,130
- FIL LTD added 2,205,418 shares (+367.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,964,618
- BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP added 1,879,715 shares (+956.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,990,171
- COREVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,262,003 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,142,136
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,191,752 shares (+293.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,676,936
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 1,171,622 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,824,372
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 940,044 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $80,618,173
