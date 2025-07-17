New Analyst Forecast: $BIDU Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIDU. Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a price target of 140.0 for BIDU.

$BIDU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIDU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BIDU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Thomas Chong from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Fawne Jiang from Benchmark set a target price of $120.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $105.0 on 02/19/2025

$BIDU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $BIDU stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

