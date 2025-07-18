New Analyst Forecast: $BHP Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BHP. Macquarie gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BHP.

$BHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BHP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$BHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $BHP stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

