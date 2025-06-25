New Analyst Forecast: $BHF Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BHF. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $BHF.

$BHF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BHF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

$BHF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BHF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Suneet Kamath from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 01/14/2025

$BHF Insider Trading Activity

$BHF insiders have traded $BHF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC T STEIGERWALT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,948,758 .

. MYLES LAMBERT (EVP,Chief Mktg.& Dist. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,800 shares for an estimated $996,089 .

. JOHN ROSENTHAL (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $610,000

VONDA HUSS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $356,520.

$BHF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $BHF stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

