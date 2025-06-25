New Analyst Forecast: $BHF Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BHF. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $BHF.
$BHF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BHF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BHF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BHF forecast page.
$BHF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BHF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 03/18/2025
- Suneet Kamath from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 02/03/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 01/14/2025
$BHF Insider Trading Activity
$BHF insiders have traded $BHF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC T STEIGERWALT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,948,758.
- MYLES LAMBERT (EVP,Chief Mktg.& Dist. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,800 shares for an estimated $996,089.
- JOHN ROSENTHAL (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $610,000
- VONDA HUSS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $356,520.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BHF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $BHF stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX removed 6,669,575 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $386,768,654
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 1,823,162 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,725,164
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,576,110 shares (+2176.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,398,618
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 887,398 shares (+444.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,460,210
- UBS GROUP AG added 624,689 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,225,715
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP added 621,725 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,053,832
- FMR LLC added 570,781 shares (+8321.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,099,590
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.