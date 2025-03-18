New Analyst Forecast: $BHF Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BHF. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 72.0 for BHF.
$BHF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BHF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 03/18/2025
- Suneet Kamath from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 02/03/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 01/14/2025
- John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $47.0 on 10/02/2024
$BHF Insider Trading Activity
$BHF insiders have traded $BHF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC T STEIGERWALT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,783,758.
- JOHN ROSENTHAL (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,265 shares for an estimated $1,329,460.
- MYLES LAMBERT (EVP,Chief Mktg.& Dist. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,800 shares for an estimated $937,643.
- EDWARD A. SPEHAR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,125 shares for an estimated $363,232
- VONDA HUSS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $334,620.
$BHF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $BHF stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 1,188,685 shares (+187.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,104,427
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 851,808 shares (+2632.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,920,856
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 400,924 shares (+156.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,260,388
- UBS GROUP AG added 390,700 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,769,228
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 279,718 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,437,652
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 247,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,131,866
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 206,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,300,045
