New Analyst Forecast: $BFST Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BFST. Kevin Fitzsimmons from DA Davidson set a price target of 31.0 for BFST.

$BFST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BFST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BFST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Fitzsimmons from DA Davidson set a target price of $31.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $28.0 on 04/25/2025

$BFST Insider Trading Activity

$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195

GREG ROBERTSON (EVP and CFO) sold 1,086 shares for an estimated $25,759

ROLFE H. JR. MCCOLLISTER purchased 680 shares for an estimated $15,911

$BFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

