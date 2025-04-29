New Analyst Forecast: $BFST Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BFST. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 28.0 for BFST.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BFST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BFST forecast page.

$BFST Insider Trading Activity

$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNON JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $642,855 .

. DAVID R. III MELVILLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $543,504 .

. JAMES J. III BUQUET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $407,880 .

. WARREN MCDONALD (Chief Credit Officer) sold 2,560 shares for an estimated $73,472

RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.