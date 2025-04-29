New Analyst Forecast: $BFST Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BFST. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 28.0 for BFST.
$BFST Insider Trading Activity
$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH VERNON JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $642,855.
- DAVID R. III MELVILLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $543,504.
- JAMES J. III BUQUET has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $407,880.
- WARREN MCDONALD (Chief Credit Officer) sold 2,560 shares for an estimated $73,472
- RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195
$BFST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 328,189 shares (+111.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,434,457
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 245,491 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,309,118
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 88,546 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,275,632
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 88,230 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,267,511
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 83,664 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,150,164
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 70,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,814,959
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 66,541 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,710,103
