New Analyst Forecast: $BFAM Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BFAM. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $BFAM.

$BFAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFAM in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025

$BFAM Insider Trading Activity

$BFAM insiders have traded $BFAM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN HOWARD KRAMER (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,264,326 .

. ELIZABETH J BOLAND (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $1,113,391 .

. DAVID H LISSY sold 6,282 shares for an estimated $817,286

MARY ANN TOCIO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $633,082 .

. MARY LOU BURKE (COO North America Center Ops) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $504,840.

$BFAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $BFAM stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

