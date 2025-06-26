New Analyst Forecast: $BFAM Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BFAM. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $BFAM.
$BFAM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFAM in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025
$BFAM Insider Trading Activity
$BFAM insiders have traded $BFAM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN HOWARD KRAMER (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,264,326.
- ELIZABETH J BOLAND (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $1,113,391.
- DAVID H LISSY sold 6,282 shares for an estimated $817,286
- MARY ANN TOCIO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $633,082.
- MARY LOU BURKE (COO North America Center Ops) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $504,840.
$BFAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $BFAM stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 993,416 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,203,568
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 845,391 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,398,472
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 802,714 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,976,786
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 738,636 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,836,317
- PREMIER FUND MANAGERS LTD added 400,163 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,836,707
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 367,711 shares (+149.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,714,005
- NORGES BANK added 365,270 shares (+129.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,490,179
