New Analyst Forecast: $BEPC Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEPC. Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a price target of 38.0 for BEPC.
$BEPC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BEPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 07/22/2025
- Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 05/05/2025
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 04/03/2025
$BEPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BEPC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE removed 149,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,175,436
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 27,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $754,258
- PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO removed 23,301 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $650,563
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 22,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $617,032
- DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC removed 12,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $349,000
- BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,105 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,131
- PACIFICA PARTNERS INC. removed 3,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,532
