New Analyst Forecast: $BEPC Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEPC. Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a price target of 38.0 for BEPC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BEPC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BEPC forecast page.

$BEPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BEPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 04/03/2025

$BEPC Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BEPC Data Alerts

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BEPC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.