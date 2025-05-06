New Analyst Forecast: $BEN Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEN. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $BEN.
$BEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BEN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
$BEN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 12/16.
$BEN Insider Trading Activity
$BEN insiders have traded $BEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES B JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 100,420 shares for an estimated $1,964,442 and 1 sale selling 420 shares for an estimated $7,379.
$BEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $BEN stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERGREEN QUALITY FUND GP, LTD. added 2,630,190 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,366,555
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,241,500 shares (+173.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,480,035
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,673,971 shares (+132.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,964,871
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,599,849 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,460,936
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 1,542,478 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,296,878
- AMUNDI added 1,449,210 shares (+62.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,404,470
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 1,403,279 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,472,530
