New Analyst Forecast: $BELFB Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BELFB. Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a price target of 125.0 for BELFB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BELFB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BELFB forecast page.

$BELFB Insider Trading Activity

$BELFB insiders have traded $BELFB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BELFB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL BERNSTEIN (President and CEO) sold 6,652 shares for an estimated $437,834

KENNETH KOON KEUNG LAI (VP of Asia Operations) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $336,120

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BELFB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $BELFB stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.