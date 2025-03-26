New Analyst Forecast: $BELFA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BELFA. Craig-Hallum gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BELFA.
$BELFA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BELFA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025
$BELFA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $BELFA stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC removed 96,800 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,719,744
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 45,710 shares (+67.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,117,556
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 13,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,326,495
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL removed 11,300 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,017,904
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 11,031 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $993,672
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,945 shares (+199.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,925
- UBS GROUP AG added 6,574 shares (+159.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $592,185
