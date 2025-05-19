New Analyst Forecast: $BEKE Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEKE. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BEKE.
$BEKE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BEKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BEKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BEKE forecast page.
$BEKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $BEKE stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 18,172,622 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $365,087,975
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 10,871,575 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,409,941
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 7,760,169 shares (+3203.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,901,795
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,312,049 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,719,064
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,740,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,326,143
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,709,266 shares (+504.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,744,679
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 4,644,500 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,551,690
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.