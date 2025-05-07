New Analyst Forecast: $BEAM Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEAM. Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a price target of 55.0 for BEAM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BEAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BEAM forecast page.

$BEAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEAM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 William Pickering from Tudor Pickering set a target price of $37.0 on 01/07/2025

$BEAM Insider Trading Activity

$BEAM insiders have traded $BEAM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIUSEPPE CIARAMELLA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,544 shares for an estimated $1,483,468 .

. JOHN M. EVANS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,663 shares for an estimated $1,365,168 .

. AMY SIMON (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,563 shares for an estimated $547,835 .

. CHRISTINE BELLON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,915 shares for an estimated $474,749 .

. BETHANY J CAVANAGH (SVP, Finance and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,419 shares for an estimated $302,942.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $BEAM stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.