New Analyst Forecast: $BE Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BE. Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 26.0 for BE.

$BE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $19.5 on 11/15/2024

$BE Insider Trading Activity

$BE insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,645 shares for an estimated $3,821,293 .

. SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,753 shares for an estimated $497,912 .

. EDDY ZERVIGON sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $478,400

AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,971 shares for an estimated $353,466

SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,930 shares for an estimated $252,281.

$BE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $BE stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

