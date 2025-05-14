New Analyst Forecast: $BDSX Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BDSX. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $BDSX.

$BDSX Insider Trading Activity

$BDSX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $356,840 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,435 shares for an estimated $78,663 .

. LAWRENCE T. JR KENNEDY purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $40,561

ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,656 shares for an estimated $23,147 .

. KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,004 shares for an estimated $16,368 .

. GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,193 shares for an estimated $15,636 .

. CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,854 shares for an estimated $3,434.

$BDSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $BDSX stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

