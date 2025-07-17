New Analyst Forecast: $BCYC Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCYC. Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a price target of 25.0 for BCYC.

$BCYC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCYC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BCYC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Kalpit Patel from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $29.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $15.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 02/26/2025

$BCYC Insider Trading Activity

$BCYC insiders have traded $BCYC stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN LEE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,130 shares for an estimated $83,448 .

. ALISTAIR MILNES (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,286 shares for an estimated $32,184 .

. MICHAEL SKYNNER (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,643 shares for an estimated $27,328 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES FERGUSON HANNAY (CHIEF PROD & SUPPLY CHAIN OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $10,940 .

. TRAVIS ALVIN THOMPSON (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $4,704 .

. ALETHIA YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 419 shares for an estimated $3,170.

$BCYC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $BCYC stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

