New Analyst Forecast: $BCYC Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCYC. Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a price target of 25.0 for BCYC.
$BCYC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCYC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BCYC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/17/2025
- Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 05/06/2025
- Kalpit Patel from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 05/02/2025
- Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $29.0 on 05/02/2025
- Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $15.0 on 05/01/2025
- Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 02/26/2025
$BCYC Insider Trading Activity
$BCYC insiders have traded $BCYC stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN LEE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,130 shares for an estimated $83,448.
- ALISTAIR MILNES (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,286 shares for an estimated $32,184.
- MICHAEL SKYNNER (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,643 shares for an estimated $27,328.
- MICHAEL CHARLES FERGUSON HANNAY (CHIEF PROD & SUPPLY CHAIN OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $10,940.
- TRAVIS ALVIN THOMPSON (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $4,704.
- ALETHIA YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 419 shares for an estimated $3,170.
$BCYC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $BCYC stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 862,831 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,325,435
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 750,661 shares (+138.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,373,111
- TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 693,192 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,885,200
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 509,065 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,321,961
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 476,000 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,041,240
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 408,889 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,471,467
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 363,751 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,088,245
