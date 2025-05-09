New Analyst Forecast: $BCS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCS. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BCS.
$BCS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BCS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCS forecast page.
$BCS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BCS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$BCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $BCS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 22,621,299 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,637,063
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 5,538,912 shares (+485.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,612,140
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC added 3,917,785 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,177,177
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 3,776,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,188,821
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,746,135 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,786,134
- OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. added 3,174,774 shares (+391.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,192,746
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 3,133,632 shares (+667.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,645,969
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.