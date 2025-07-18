New Analyst Forecast: $BCS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCS. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BCS.
$BCS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BCS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
$BCS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $BCS stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 73,119,252 shares (+29172.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,123,111,710
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD removed 22,621,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $347,463,152
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 9,188,263 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,131,719
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,431,368 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,425,812
- OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. removed 3,986,554 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,233,469
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC added 3,917,785 shares (+78.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,177,177
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 3,776,435 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,006,041
