Stocks
BCRX

New Analyst Forecast: $BCRX Given 'Outperform' Rating

May 07, 2025 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCRX. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BCRX.

$BCRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BCRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCRX forecast page.

$BCRX Insider Trading Activity

$BCRX insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,125,943 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,987,091
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,583,826 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,910,371
  • EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP added 1,444,907 shares (+269.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,865,700
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,395,503 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,494,182
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 1,350,621 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,156,669
  • FMR LLC removed 1,211,121 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,107,629
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,029,299 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,740,328

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BCRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.