New Analyst Forecast: $BCRX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCRX. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BCRX.

$BCRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BCRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCRX forecast page.

$BCRX Insider Trading Activity

$BCRX insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.