New Analyst Forecast: $BCPC Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCPC. Raghuram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 180.0 for BCPC.
$BCPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $BCPC stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 822,904 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,129,237
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 196,865 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,088,010
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 152,764 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,899,768
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 144,956 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,627,103
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 85,692 shares (+120.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,967,367
- FMR LLC added 79,499 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,957,939
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 60,449 shares (+283.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,852,884
